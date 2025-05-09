Uni Systems: Emphasis on technology projects in Greece and abroad

The management of UniSystems, a member of the Quest group, expects a double-digit growth rate for 2025, following the positive course of previous years, which reached 16% on average over the 5-year period.

As emphasized by the company’s CEO Yannis Loumakis, presenting the company’s strategic plan, in the presence of its entire Board of Directors, Uni Systems will continue to focus on the implementation of technology projects in Greece and abroad, through its expansion to other countries such as England and Cyprus.

According to Loumakis, there is a particular demand for technology projects in the energy market and the financial sector, which the Greek company has begun to implement abroad. It is also preparing its expansion into the defense sector with an emphasis on dual-use technologies (technologies for civil and defense use) related to cybersecurity, critical infrastructure security, document management and logistics, through the utilization of research and development programs that are underway including projects implemented in the context of the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030 through EDF and the Hellenic Center for Defence Innovation S.A. (HCDI). This planning also includes the prospect of future acquisitions in Greece and abroad.

As Loumakis explained, the investment in the main pillars of Uni Systems’ strategic plan (Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Fintech, IT Consulting, Managed Services and Customer Experience) was strengthened in 2024, with revenues exceeding 71 million euros.

Overall, in 2024, the company’s revenues amounted to 242 million euros (consolidated with Intelli Solutions, of which Uni Systems owns 90%), 12% annual growth and 680 million euros of backlog and participation in 900 projects. The largest share of revenues continues to be held by the international markets sector with 45%, followed by the financial and banking sector, the public and the private sectors.

Moreover, the company strengthened its human resources with more than 500 hires in Greece and abroad, and a total number of employees exceeding 1,800 people. In the R&D sector, which included 24 projects in 2024, the company proceeded with the signing of two memorandums of understanding of the Pleiades IoT Cluster for the development of Innovation Centers in Kalamata and Chalki.

Particular mention was made of the prospect of Uni Systems entering the Greek Capital Market with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Quest Group Theodoros Fessas stating that “we have received various proposals regarding the listing of the company on the Athens Stock Exchange and we are considering them thoroughly.”