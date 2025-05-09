Navios: Contracted revenue of 3.4 billion US dollars

Navios Maritime Partners chairwoman and CEO Angeliki Frangou spoke of a milder situation in maritime transport, despite economic uncertainty.

However, she did not rule out extreme scenarios, as the economic climate in the last month was characterized by intense uncertainty, due to the tariffs announced by the US and their subsequent revisions. As Frangou emphasized, financial markets, especially in the US, showed notable volatility, although they recently returned to pre-announcement levels.

The publicly traded company and operator of dry bulk and tanker vessels, with a fleet of 174 vessels with an average age of 9.9 years, has contracted revenues of 3.4 billion dollars.

The value of the fleet, which consists of 69 dry bulk vessels, 49 containerships and 56 tankers, reaches 6.1 billion dollars.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company recorded revenues of 304.1 million, EBITDA of 147.6 million and net income of 41.7 million, while earnings per common share amounted to 1.38 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Dividend distribution

The Navios Partners board of directors has announced a cash dividend of 0.05 per share for the first quarter of 2025.