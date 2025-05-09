Space Hellas: Three new projects in the field of cyber defense through the European Defence Fund

Space Hellas is strengthening its presence in the defense sector with three new development projects in the European Defense Fund (EDF), in which its contribution is focused on the field of cyber defense.

As the company emphasized, these projects are added to Space Hellas’ already rich portfolio in the cyber defense sector, which now numbers 10 projects out of a total of 21 active projects in the broader area of cybersecurity, a fact that consolidates the company’s know-how, competitiveness and international collaborations in the field.

In fact, the management of the listed company expressed its warm thanks to its partners and associates, noting that it looks forward to achieving substantial results for Defense with significant Greek added value.

The projects

In particular, the CITADEL Range project, with a budget of 60 million euros, develops a pan-European synergistic infrastructure for cyber defense exercises (Cyber Ranges). Space Hellas, as Digital Integrator, participates in a key role in the project, leading the Integration & Prototyping activity.

The 5G COMPAD 2.0 project, with a budget of 38 million euros, develops an innovative heterogeneous communications system for military use, based on multiple protocols, both civil (such as 5G) and military, with a combination of terrestrial and satellite links and dynamic spectrum sharing. Space Hellas contributes with innovative cybersecurity mechanisms that ensure the confidentiality and integrity of communications.

Finally, the NEREUS project, with a budget of 64 million euros, develops a System of Systems (SoS) for naval combat, resistant to multiple attacks and consisting of complex heterogeneous infrastructures. Space Hellas, in collaboration with Naval Group, contributes to the field of information security, developing relevant techniques for risk assessment (Asset Intelligence & Risk Management Component).