“Shaping the Future of Shipping” summit to be held in Athens

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and the Union of Greek Shipowners are co-organizing the Athens Shipping Summit, entitled “Shaping the Future of Shipping Summit: Navigating global megatrends, mitigating risk and the role of shipping in delivering economic security and prosperity,” at the Athens Conservatory, on June 11, 2025.

In a period of significant change in the sector, policymakers and industry leaders will participate in the work of the Summit with the common goal of addressing critical issues in global trade and the shipping industry. In addition, they will focus on the topical issue of how to implement the agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as well as on the availability of new fuels.

Vasilis Kikilias, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, said:

“It is an honor to welcome the Ministers and leaders of the shipping industry to Greece, a country with a maritime tradition and a globally thriving shipping sector. Hosting this important Summit in Greece has symbolic value for us. We look forward to following with great interest the substantive discussions on the challenges of international shipping, which are multiplying in the ever-changing geopolitical and regulatory landscape of our time. I would like to thank the co-organizers and all participants for promoting fair and realistic solutions that will help us navigate these turbulent times.”

Effective Trade and Economic Growth

Amidst volatility in global trade and security and at a dynamic period of change for the sector, the Maritime Summit will provide a platform for high-level discussions on global megatrends, such as geopolitical tensions, supply chain security, political unrest, mass migration, regulatory fluidity, the impact of new technologies, the changing nature of work, food and energy security.

High-level discussion

The Maritime Summit, organized by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) in collaboration with the Union of Greek Shipowners as wel as the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, aims to bring together Ministers from around the world, policymakers from the transport and trade sectors, regulators, international organizations and hundreds of high-ranking officials and experts from the maritime, finance, ports, energy, supply chain sectors.

The Summit aims to contribute to identifying opportunities for cooperation and achieving economic security and prosperity, responding to modern challenges.

“Shipping is not just an industry. It is a common good” Melina Travlou, President of the Union of Greek Shipowners, said:

“Shipping is going through an extremely demanding period of multiple challenges. The ever-changing, modern environment requires decisive action and international cooperation. In this context, we welcome to Greece, the cradle of maritime civilization, the ICS Maritime Summit “Shaping the Future of Shipping Summit,” for substantive and constructive discussions.

Shipping is not just an industry. It is a common good that is directly linked to the survival and livelihood of the citizens of the world. Amidst critical international developments, ensuring the uninterrupted provision of our sector’s services and its long-term sustainability is of crucial importance for the global economy.”