ThPA: The works for the 6th pier will be completed in 3.5 years

The works on the 6th pier at the port of Thessaloniki, which will start by the end of June, are expected to be completed in about three and a half years, the CEO of the Thessaloniki Port Authority (ThPA), Ioannis Tsaras, stated.

“What remains is the final construction permits from the ministry, in order for us to start. The contractor is ready (…) and we are discussing whether we can slightly reduce the cost of some of the materials, of course not at the expense of the technical specifications, nor the length and size of the port,” Tsaras pointed out and added that the project is expected to be completed – at most – in 36 months from its start.

“So, in about three and a half years we need to have the pier ready and we need everyone’s help, in order to improve the railway connections (…) which is also an obligation of the state,” he added.

“Geopolitical developments have significantly increased the cost”

The readiness of the ThPA to start the projects was also underlined by the executive chairman of the company’s board of directors, Athanasios Liagos: “We are at the stage where we will proceed with the implementation of the project. From our side, we declare readiness, which began with the approval of the master plan (…).”

“We are currently looking at the cost of the pier. In any case, the geopolitical developments in recent years have significantly increased the cost of the project, due to the cost of energy and materials (…) For us, the goal is for the project to start as soon as possible,” emphasized Liagos.