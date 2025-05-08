Piraeus port upgraded-Kikilias: We are moving forward with substantial investments

A working meeting was held between the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vasilis Kikilias and the management of PPA S.A., in the presence of the Managing Director Su Xudong and the Deputy CEO Angelos Karakostas.

The meeting was focused on the aim of substantially upgrading the infrastructure and improving the travel experience for the millions of passengers who travel through the country’s largest port, Piraeus.

The Ministry and the Piraeus Port Authority agreed on a joint plan of immediate interventions, focusing on safety, accessibility and quality service to the passenger public.

The interventions aim to transform everyday life at the port and strengthen Piraeus’ position as a key gateway to the Greek islands and an important tourist hub.

The key interventions include:

Security & Control: Fencing of mooring and loading areas, enhanced lighting and installation of high-definition cameras.

Passenger Services: Creation of new stations, shaded areas with cooling systems, chemical toilets, free drinking water and a First Aid station.

Accessibility: Construction of ramps for people with disabilities, routing of low-floor shuttle buses.

Digital Services: Installation of screens with real-time information about gates, routes and connections.

Infrastructure & Cleanliness: Repairs to sidewalks, painting, more trash cans and a recyclables management system.

Implementation begins immediately, with the goal of showing visible improvement as early as this summer.

Kikilias: We are proceeding with substantial investments in the coastal side of the port

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vasilis Kikilias, in his statements after the meeting, emphasized:

“We are proceeding with substantial investments in the coastal side of the port, so that the 11.5 million visitors can experience a modern, hospitable and safe environment. We want the port of Piraeus to reflect its importance for tourism and the connection with our islands. I want to thank Mr. Su Xudong and the PPA administration for their continued presence and cooperation. We want to announce that in the coming weeks and until mid-June, we will proceed with the following investments. They will concern specific areas within the port, where cars and trucks can park. And all the safety rules within the port of Piraeus. Free fresh water, in coolers for visitors and travelers. Chemical toilets. Special system for sorting and collecting garbage, everything that has to do with recycling and cleanliness in the port. Shelters, which have already begun and are being installed, along with special benches and cooling systems for those waiting for the ships. And whatever else is needed and required so that our visitors to the port of Piraeus – where Cosco and PPA have made very significant investments – can feel and see these investments in the port’s coastal shipping sector as well.”

Su Xudong: We will continue to make efforts for the common interest of Greek citizens

On his part, the CEO of PPA S.A., Su Xudong, stated: “PPA S.A. always follows the guidelines of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy. After this meeting, I received very clear goals from the Minister Vasilis Kikilias. And we are committed to continuing to make efforts for the common interest of Greek citizens…”