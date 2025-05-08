Costamare Bulkers: NYSE debut

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited announced the official start of its trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as an independent company, following the completion of its spin-off from Costamare Inc., owned by Kostis Konstantakopoulos.

The shares of the new company traded under the symbol “CMDB”, while Costamare Inc. continues its own course on the stock exchange under the symbol “CMRE”.

As part of the spin-off, each Costamare Inc. shareholder received one common share of Costamare Bulkers for every five shares of Costamare Inc. held at the closing of April 29, 2025.

Costamare Bulkers will be the new home of Costamare’s 38 owned dry bulk carriers, as well as another 48 vessels currently chartered through the company’s CBI (charter in) platform.

Similarly, Costamare Inc is expected to retain 68 container ships in its fleet, as well as the Neptune Maritime Leasing platform.