The 6th #TURBOMED Open House Continues Until May 10

TURBOMED, a leading company in the field of marine turbocharger repair and maintenance, is hosting its 6th annual Open House at its facilities in Piraeus, running through May 10, 2025.

Throughout the event, professionals from the maritime and technical sectors are invited to experience:

The latest innovations in turbocharger repair and maintenance technology

Live demonstrations of portable dynamic balancing machines used onboard ships

A guided tour of TURBOMED’s state-of-the-art facilities and service capabilities

TURBOMED’s experienced engineers will be on hand to share their specialized knowledge, technical expertise, and practical solutions aimed at optimizing engine performance and reliability.

The TURBOMED Open House has become a landmark event for the Greek maritime and engineering community, reaffirming the company’s commitment to continuous development, transparency, and technological excellence.