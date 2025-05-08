Ellaktor preparing a new strategic plan

Ellaktor, which has recently been in the process of selling the majority of its assets, has launched the development of a new strategic plan. The CEO of the once largest construction group, Efthimios Bouloutas, said that the listed company will start having income from the real estate and tourism sectors, while accelerating the processes for the development of the Alimos Marina (the largest asset it maintains).

He referred to the Group’s liquidity, from which shareholders benefited by receiving a return of capital, totaling around 470 million euros (174 million in July and 296 million in March 2025).

In the meantime, Ellaktor is focusing on completing the sale of Aktor Concessions to Aktor Group, by the end of June or by the end of September 2025 if more time is needed for the Competition Commission’s decision, from which it will receive cash of 123 million euros. The completion of the sale of the Campas and Gournes projects to Dimand for 85.6 million euros is also pending.

Ellaktor’s management referred mainly to the real estate sector, the only activity it maintains. It is recalled that it recently acquired Athens Properties BV for 80 million euros, which has a portfolio of 10 mixed-use properties in Athens with a yield of 7.4%. Its remaining assets also include 25 acres in Spata next to Smart Park.

The shareholding structure of Ellaktor (data as of early April 2025) is as follows: Dutch Reggeborgh holds 51.1%, Motor Oil 23.9%, Atlas NV 9.8%, 4.5% total foreign and domestic institutional investors, 9.9% small shareholders, 0.2% is the percentage of own shares and 0.5% of executives.