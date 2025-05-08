PPC: The second phase of construction of the 490MW photovoltaic park in Megalopolis begins

The construction of the large 490 MW photovoltaic plant in Megalopolis is entering its second phase, Public Power Corporation (PPC) announced.

After the signing of the construction contract between PPC Renewables and TERNA, the second phase of the 490 MW photovoltaic plant begins with the construction of an additional 125 MW on a total area of approximately 2,000 stremmas at the “Megalopolis Mine” site. The project, according to the PPC group, will lead to the transformation of the former lignite areas into a green energy hub.

The first phase of the plant, with a capacity of 125 MW, is already under construction and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The construction of the remaining 240 MW will begin in 2026

The third phase of the project, which concerns the construction of a 240 MW power plant, is expected to begin in 2026.

Approximately 215,000 bifacial photovoltaic panels will be used, on fixed bases, for the 125 MW phase that is now starting, and will be interconnected with the existing Megalopolis Ultra High Voltage Center through a new substation.

With an installed capacity of 490 MW, the estimated annual electricity production is expected to reach 860 GWh. This production is capable of covering the energy needs of 215,000 households and preventing emissions of around 430,000 tons of CO2 per year.

PPC Group is strengthening its green portfolio. The company has already constructed and operates a 50 MW photovoltaic plant in Megalopolis, and upon completion of the project, PPC Group will have 540 MW of photovoltaics in the former lignite area.