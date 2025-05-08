ElvalHalcor at DEFEA 2025 – Participation in US Navy program with the supply of 25,000 tons of aluminum

ElvalHalcor is participating in DEFEA 2025 with products for a wide range of applications in the defense industry.

According to the announcement, its products are available to large industries internationally, demonstrating that the company is an important link in the “value chain” for the production of defense equipment, both in Greece and at the European level.

More specifically, Halcor and its subsidiaries (ElvalHalcor’s copper division) produce copper alloy strips for the production of small and medium caliber ammunition, cups for the production of small caliber ammunition shells and bullets, discs and sheets (thick) of copper alloys for the production of medium and large caliber missiles.

ElvalHalcor’s aluminum rolling sector also has a significant presence in the defense sector worldwide, supplying materials for various applications, such as ships, unmanned marine vessels, armored vehicles, anti-missile systems, as well as mobile operating booths.

Having executed specialized projects in a number of countries worldwide, the company pointed out that it is an important supplier of various naval and coast guard programs. Specifically for US Navy programs, Elval has supplied over 25,000 tons of aluminum for the construction of various types of ships, including special alloys used for the construction of aircraft carriers.

Also, with its own contribution, the warships Okyalos and Agenor were built. Elval produces plates and sheets of special aluminum alloys for armor and has launched a program to produce aviation alloys. ElvalHalcor, together with Sidenor, the steel division of Viohalco, participate jointly in DEFEA.