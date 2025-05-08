EFA GROUP invests in high-tech company Acromove for advanced telecommunications and IT solutions

The defense technology group EFA GROUP has invested in the Greek-origin deep-tech company based in California, USA, with research and development offices in Athens, where most of the production takes place.

Acromove has high expertise in mobile edge computing (MEC) and private 5G infrastructures, which it integrates into a single, integrated system for immediate deployment in the field, ideal for demanding operational environments. Acromove has until now focused mainly on the political sector. The Group’s investment is expected to reach an initial stage of close to 3 million euros through a share capital increase and is part of the Group’s plan for the development of a new generation of integrated telecommunications and high-tech IT solutions using Private 5G and Edge Cloud. The agreement between the parties provides for the Group’s right to acquire the majority of Acromove’s shares and upon the completion of the investment, Acromove will transfer its activities to the Group’s new facilities in Koropi.

Acromove’s technological solutions are characterized by increased resilience and the ability to rapidly deploy in the field of operations, aiming to support critical applications in the defense and security sectors. They will be integrated into the specialized software of SCYTALYS, a member of the EFA GROUP, with the ultimate goal of exchanging data in difficult environmental and operational conditions, for both civil and military use.

According to George Menexis, CEO of SCYTALYS, “the product solutions of SCYTALYS and Acromove, combined create a significant power multiplier for the modern field of operations that facilitates communication and the flow of critical information between echelons, thus enhancing the timely and valid perception of the field of operations. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for the interoperability and flexibility that our systems provide in terms of cross-sector military operations, as well as disaster relief and emergency response operations. Furthermore, due to Acromove’s already extensive scope of activity in the civil sector and after the further development of the technology through our collaboration in the demanding military sector, we believe that it will develop into a profitable investment for our Group.”

On his part, George Katiniotis, CEO of Acromove, stated that “I am particularly excited about this strategic investment from a leading global provider of high-tech solutions for military applications. This partnership is a vote of confidence in Acromove’s technology and team, and enables us to accelerate our growth. Together we will design new innovative products, expand our presence in critical markets, and further strengthen our position in Edge Cloud technology, AI inference and private 5G infrastructures for commercial and defense use.”

Acromove specializes in mobile edge computing (MEC) by producing a unique device, edge cloud appliance and private 5G infrastructures, which it integrates into an integrated system. This has the ability to be deployed directly in the field, in less than 15 minutes and without the need for specialized IT or network knowledge (low-touch provisioning).

This system provides solutions in critical markets such as construction sites, mining, live TV broadcasts, civil protection, temporary hot spots and smart agriculture. The company’s systems are already used by major customers and telecommunications providers in the US, Australia, Europe and the Middle East. This market is growing rapidly, especially due to the increasing needs for edge AI inference, connection of IoT cameras and sensors, telecommunications autonomy and processing-transfer of large volumes of data directly in the field.