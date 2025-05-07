Kikilias to meet PPA’s management: Focus on investments in the port of Piraeus

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Vassilis Kikilias will meet with senior executives of Piraeus Port Authority SA (PPA) on Wednesday, at 16:00, to discuss new investments in the port of Piraeus.

The company’s CEO, Su Xudong, and the Deputy CEO, Angelos Karakostas, will participate in the meeting. Emphasis will be placed on the acceleration of infrastructure related to passenger service and the promotion of the strategic role of Piraeus as a transit and tourist hub.

The minister has already stressed the need for immediate implementation of critical projects that can, as he recently stated in his meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Fang Qiu, proceed quickly, at low cost and with multiple benefits for the local community and travelers.

Infrastructure for citizens and tourism

The Greek side has asked for projects related to the improvement of water supply and security, the provision of free WiFi, the construction of additional passenger stations and shelters, as well as the provision of better information and signage infrastructure.

Improvements

PPA SA has already proceeded with a series of improvements, in view of the increased tourist traffic of the summer season. Among these are the renovation of passenger stations, structural infrastructure, and the upgrade of the Karaiskakis underground parking lot with “smart” systems, new lighting and the upcoming installation of electric vehicle chargers.

Special attention has been paid to safety and traffic in the port: 1,700 protective bollards, dozens of warning signs, lifesaving equipment have been installed, while patrols have been reinforced with additional personnel and ambulances.

The Southern Expansion is changing the cruise map

In terms of strategic investments, PPA SA is proceeding with the Southern Expansion of the Piraeus Passenger Port, which is the largest development project in maritime tourism in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The project includes the construction of two new piers, capable of serving cruise ships up to 400 meters long and with a capacity of 5,000 passengers.

The completion of the expansion is expected to upgrade Piraeus to a first-class homeport and increase tourist flow and public revenues, giving a boost to local small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition, projects are progressing, such as the expansion of the Car Handling Station and the upgrade of container pier I, enhancing the port’s operational efficiency.