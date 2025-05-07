Greece consolidates its position in the ReArm Europe initiative

The importance of the new collaboration between KNDS France and METLEN, which has a long-term perspective, was highlighted, among others, by the CEO of KNDS France, Nicolas Chamussy, during the presentation of VBCI PHILOCTETES®, the new Armored Personnel Carrier.

VBCI PHILOCTETES® is a product of the recently announced METLEN–KNDS strategic collaboration. It is an armored combat vehicle (ACM), parts of which are manufactured at METLEN’s metal construction production plant in Volos.

In particular, Chamussy noted that “we are particularly proud to collaborate with METLEN and our other Greek partners and we are firmly convinced that we offer the best platform for the Hellenic Army. When the PHILOCTETES program enters full production, 30% of its industrial value will be Greek, making it a truly European TOMA.”

Greek defense hub in Volos

On the part of METLEN, Viviane Bouzali, Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer, emphasized that “our collaboration with KNDS France goes beyond simple procurement and assembly. It is based on the transfer of critical know-how, production in Greece and, above all, trust. Together we ensure the operational readiness of the Hellenic Army and our European allies.”

The LEOPARD 2 tank, opposite the VBCI PHILOCTETES®, is a shining example of METLEN’s capabilities, she added. “For 25 years we have been delivering high precision metallurgical components – always on time and always to the highest standards. This is our culture of excellence, born and developed in Volos, where know-how meets cutting-edge technology. Our increasing investments in Volos – currently covering a total area of 60 stremmas and soon five specialized facilities – make us a true defense hub for Europe.”

This is METLEN’s first presence at DEFEA 2025 and, as emphasized, the company had the opportunity to present to the public its capabilities in large and specialized metal structures for defense applications, strengthening its position as a strategic partner of leading international groups in the defense sector. The company has planned investments of 150 million euros to support its defense hub in Volos, with the prospect of developing a total of five factories in the region for the manufacture of both mechanical parts and large parts of armored vehicles and other military equipment.

Greece’s strategic objectives in the context of ReArm Europe

“The defense industry, scientific research, and innovation are at the core of Greece’s national defense strategy. The Ministry of National Defense considers the strengthening of the domestic defense industry and the domestic innovation ecosystem as a lever for economic development and technological superiority.

In the context of this effort, we set two strategic goals: expanding the participation of the domestic defense industry in our armament programs, but also the development of a serious innovation ecosystem,” emphasized, among others, the Minister of National Defense Nikos Dendias, inaugurating DEFEA 2025, which is held under the auspices of the Ministry of National Defense, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides.