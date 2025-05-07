Athens International Airport: Passenger traffic up 9% in April

Passenger traffic at the Athens International Airport (Eleftherios Venizelos) rose 9% to 2.71 million passengers in April 2025 compared to 2.48 million passengers a year earlier.

More specifically, both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded 2024 levels by 6.6% and 10.0% respectively, in April.

January-April figures

Overall, during the first four months of the year, the airport’s traffic reached 8.52 million passengers, recording an increase of 10.6%. Passenger traffic, both domestic and international, showed an increase of 4.1% and 13.3% respectively.

8.5% increase in flights

The number of flights at Athens International Airport amounted to 73,151 during the first four months of 2025 , recording an increase of 8.5% compared to 2024.

Domestic flights showed a small increase of 1.3%, while international flights recorded a significant increase of 13.2% compared to the corresponding period of 2024.