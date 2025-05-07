Cenergy Holdings: Strategic positioning in energy transition projects ensures its long-term growth

Cenergy Holdings bases its development on its correct positioning at all stages of energy transition projects, whether they are projects related to natural gas or RES projects, or hydrogen transport or indirect energy storage batteries, both in the cable and steel pipe sectors, Alexandros Benos, CFO of Cenergy Holdings, emphasized during the presentation to analysts.

The Greek company expects to have put into initial operation the medium and high voltage land cable production plant in the US in June 2027, through its subsidiary Hellenic Cables Americas, with the aim of undertaking corresponding projects on the East Coast of the US, having also secured the necessary certifications. The turnover of the new plant in the US will be included in Cenergy Holdings’ financial results in 2028.

Development Heritage

According to Benos, the listed company has a long legacy of successful development. And despite the fact that the current situation does not allow for stable forecasts, the management bases its long-term positive assessment on six catalytic factors that constitute the key advantages of Cenergy Holdings, giving it a significant lead in the international steel cable and pipe market where it operates.

These factors include its leading position in energy transmission in the electricity market, the right investments aimed at increasing productivity that are completed in 2025, the established technological capabilities and the emphasis on innovation based on the needs of the projects the company has undertaken, the clear strategy for growth and operational profitability, the stable financial growth combined with the record high backlog of orders that enables the company to properly plan its production, as well as the experienced management team it has.

Based on Cenergy Holdings data, market trends show an increase in global demand for electrification, increased support for the green transition, strengthening of technologies related to the energy market, and continued significant investments in infrastructure. Trends that fuel the growth of the cable market by 7% until 2030. In Europe it is estimated that it will reach 11%, and maintain the demand for energy projects internationally. Projects to which the Greek company has the ability to respond by doubling its productivity, as a result of its investments.

The estimate for a-EBITDA 2025 is maintained

As the company’s management emphasized, the estimate for a-EBITDA in 2025 is maintained at 300-330 million euros compared to 272 million euros in 2024 and 214 million euros in 2023, with the operating margin reaching 15.15% in 2024 compared to 13.1% in 2023, increased by 27%. The goal is to increase the company’s profitability rate as well as the backlog of projects compared to 2024, which reached 3.44 billion euros.

It should be noted that the board of directors will propose the distribution of a gross dividend amounting to 0.14 euros per share at the Annual Ordinary General Meeting of the company’s shareholders scheduled to take place on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. The management’s intention is to maintain a dividend policy satisfactory to shareholders in the following financial years as a reward for their support.