10th Mediterranean Yacht Show in Nafplio

Greece is once again in the spotlight of global yachting, as the 10th anniversary Mediterranean Yacht Show (MEDYS) is underway in the port of Nafplio.

The leading and largest international exhibition of professional manned pleasure boats celebrates its 10th edition this year and captures in the most dynamic way the ever-growing importance of yachting for Greek and international tourism.

This year’s exhibition, which began on Saturday, May 3 and will last until Wednesday, May 7, recorded a record number of registrations with 115 boats expected to participate and the available berthing places in the port of Nafplio being sold out immediately, confirming the international appeal of the exhibition.

Hundreds of industry professionals, charter brokers and decision makers from all over the world are present in Nafplio, confirming the strong momentum of MEDYS.

On Saturday, May 3, the exhibition was inaugurated, with the President of the Greek Yachting Association, Michalis Skoulikidis, declaring the official opening.

As he stated, “in 2014, the Greek Yachting Association implemented an ambitious project to organize in Greece an exhibition of global renown, worthy of the momentum of Greek yachting.

We have every reason to be proud, as MEDYS has established itself as the largest exhibition of manned professional pleasure boats in the world, constituting a point of reference for the international shipping community.

The success of Greek yachting is not a coincidence. It is the result of continuous effort, professionalism and commitment to quality.

Over the last decade, our sector has recorded remarkable growth. The continuous increase in boat arrivals in Greek ports, the economic benefits for local communities, the strengthening of employment and the upgrading of infrastructure are just some of the tangible results of this progress.

Yachting has emerged as one of the most exportable and at the same time multidimensional services of the country. It strengthens the GDP, promotes the image of Greece internationally as a high-quality destination and supports thousands of professionals in the shipping, tourism and hospitality sectors.

However, this momentum should not be taken for granted. Our sector still faces significant challenges, both at the institutional and operational levels.”