Exarchou: Aktor’s target for 180 million euro EBITDA in 2025 is achievable

The Group’s chairman and CEO, Alexandros Exarchou, expressed his satisfaction over the achievement of Aktor’s development goals so far.

Addressing analysts, he said that Aktor is expected to present EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 180 million euros this year (up from 83.9 million in 2024) and 430 million euros in 2030.

In addition to the acquisition of Aktor Concessions (announced last week) and the real estate portfolio from Prodea, transactions which are estimated to be completed by July, Exarchou indicated that the development in Renewable Energy Sources (RES) will also proceed according to the targets and perhaps even earlier, as shown by the discussions with investors.

This may lead to an upward revision of the financial estimates.

“We have proven that when we say something, we do it,” he noted, while answering a question related to the dividend policy, he said that the Group will provide its shareholders with a “serious dividend” from 2026. “I leave a small margin for a dividend for the 2025 fiscal year as well, but if it is small we will avoid it.”

“We are currently creating value and shareholders will start to understand it in the form of dividends from 2026,” he concluded.

The head of Aktor also noted:

Regarding its real estate activity, Aktor is only interested in the stable cash flows it will have and does not intend to enter the real estate development sector. He did not rule out the acquisition of additional quality income properties.

The interest in acquiring concessions does not end with Aktor Concessions. He reiterated that it is in negotiations for the acquisition of two more concessions, one of which may be closed this month.

Regarding the large backlog of projects that construction groups currently have, which will increase further with the addition of, among others, the Northern Road Axis of Crete (VOAK) and the difficulty in securing human resources, he said that if an issue arises, the competent ministry should set some priorities and some of the projects should be executed, for example, in five years instead of three. He added, however, that his assessment is that when the Recovery Fund is completed, the backlog in construction will begin to decrease.

On the expansion to other countries abroad besides Romania, he said that as long as construction in Greece has an increased backlog, Aktor will remain only in the aforementioned neighboring country and will be present there as well as in concessions if they are a choice of its government. He added that when the appropriate conditions are created, Romania can be a springboard for activity in Ukraine.