Xenokostas: “National ship: It can become a reality!”

The ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group will have a strong presence at the international defense and security exhibition DEFEA – Defence Exhibition Athens, which will take place from May 6 to May 8 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo.

The group will welcome visitors at the Hall 4 – B28 stand, in a space specially designed to present the full range of services it offers. Cutting-edge technologies from its shipyards will be presented, while specialized executives will be available to the public for information and discussion.

The group’s proposals for the establishment of a modern national shipbuilding body

As part of the exhibition, on Wednesday, May 7, Panos Xenokostas, President and CEO of ONEX and President of the Association of Hellenic Shipyards, will be a speaker at the seminar entitled: “National ship: It can become a reality! 70% Greek industrial participation – export-oriented production lines”.

The seminar will take place in seminar room 35, Hall 4, from 11:45 to 12:30 and will focus on the group’s proposals for the establishment of a modern national shipbuilding body, capable of strengthening the country’s autonomy and defense independence.