Logo Image

Xenokostas: “National ship: It can become a reality!”

English

Xenokostas: “National ship: It can become a reality!”

Cutting-edge technologies from its shipyards will be presented, while specialized executives will be available to the public for information and discussion

The ONEX Shipyards & Technologies Group will have a strong presence at the international defense and security exhibition DEFEA – Defence Exhibition Athens, which will take place from May 6 to May  8 at the Athens Metropolitan Expo.

The group will welcome visitors at the Hall 4 – B28 stand, in a space specially designed to present the full range of services it offers. Cutting-edge technologies from its shipyards will be presented, while specialized executives will be available to the public for information and discussion.

The group’s proposals for the establishment of a modern national shipbuilding body

As part of the exhibition, on Wednesday, May 7, Panos Xenokostas, President and CEO of ONEX and President of the Association of Hellenic Shipyards, will be a speaker at the seminar entitled: “National ship: It can become a reality! 70% Greek industrial participation – export-oriented production lines”.

The seminar will take place in seminar room 35, Hall 4, from 11:45 to 12:30 and will focus on the group’s proposals for the establishment of a modern national shipbuilding body, capable of strengthening the country’s autonomy and defense independence.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube