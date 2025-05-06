Logo Image

Support measures: What to expect by 2028

English

Support measures: What to expect by 2028

The accounts also incorporated estimates for the performance of measures to combat tax evasion, which further narrows the scope for "surprises" regarding the benefits

The submission of the annual progress report in Brussels made the financing limits for new support measures clear and binding, as negotiations with the Commission led to the “locking” of the amount that can be made available until 2028.

The accounts also incorporated estimates for the performance of measures to combat tax evasion, which further narrows the scope for “surprises” regarding the benefits.

The economic staff knows well that they will be able to allocate approximately 1.5 billion euros per year by 2028 to support citizens and to exceed this limit they will have to proceed with new measures that will bring “hot money” to the coffers.

With the discussion about the content of the TIF “package” dominating four months before the prime minister’s scheduled speech, executives of the economic staff pointed out the details of what has been agreed with Brussels in an effort to contain excessive expectations: “The measures that will be announced will have a fiscal cost of tens or hundreds of millions, but not billions,” they reported, denying any expectations of ENFIA abolition or the reinstatement of the 13th and 14th salaries in the public sector.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο App Store!
android Κάντε λήψη της εφαρμογής της «Ν» στο Google Play!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube