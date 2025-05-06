Support measures: What to expect by 2028

The submission of the annual progress report in Brussels made the financing limits for new support measures clear and binding, as negotiations with the Commission led to the “locking” of the amount that can be made available until 2028.

The accounts also incorporated estimates for the performance of measures to combat tax evasion, which further narrows the scope for “surprises” regarding the benefits.

The economic staff knows well that they will be able to allocate approximately 1.5 billion euros per year by 2028 to support citizens and to exceed this limit they will have to proceed with new measures that will bring “hot money” to the coffers.

With the discussion about the content of the TIF “package” dominating four months before the prime minister’s scheduled speech, executives of the economic staff pointed out the details of what has been agreed with Brussels in an effort to contain excessive expectations: “The measures that will be announced will have a fiscal cost of tens or hundreds of millions, but not billions,” they reported, denying any expectations of ENFIA abolition or the reinstatement of the 13th and 14th salaries in the public sector.