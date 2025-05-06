Nebis (OTE): Our goal is to meet and even exceed the demands of the digital age

COSMOTE’s transition to a new era was recently announced by company executives.

This new “page” is called COSMOTE TELEKOM and is a new commercial brand – the result of the joining forces of two strong names in the telecommunications sector: COSMOTE and the globally recognized TELEKOM.

The joining forces of the two brands is not limited to a name change. It is part of a broader strategic goal to leverage TELEKOM’s international experience and expertise.

As the President and CEO of OTE Group, Kostas Nebis, pointed out, this move paves the way for achieving more ambitious goals. “The strategic decision to unite the two brands marks a new era of possibilities. Through COSMOTE TELEKOM, we will be able to further leverage TELEKOM’s know-how, innovations and international partnerships and adopt advanced solutions of global reach. Our goal is not only to meet the demands of the digital age, but to surpass them.”

TELEKOM is one of the leading telecommunications groups worldwide, with over 261 million mobile customers, approximately 200,000 employees worldwide and a presence in more than 50 countries. Its presence in the US with T-Mobile US is particularly strong, while it records dynamic performances in the European countries where it operates. At the same time, TELEKOM is the leading brand in telecommunications worldwide and one of the leading in the world regardless of sector.

The joining of forces with TELEKOM will attribute an international character to COSMOTE, with the company aspiring to strengthen its presence, not only in the Greek market, but also in the European technology and innovation ecosystem.

Emphasizing the importance of the international orientation for the company, Nebis said: “By investing in the global brand TELEKOM, we consolidate our position as a member of a global telecommunications Group, with a dominant presence in America and Europe, with great strength and economies of scale. At the same time, we acquire an international footprint that creates added value for our customers, our people, and all stakeholders, and differentiates us even more from the competition.”