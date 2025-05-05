Thrace Plastics: Investments of 30 million euros in 2025

Thrace Plastics has launched investments of 30 million euros for 2025.

According to the company’s management, the goal of the investments is to further increase production capacity in the rigid packaging sector with new machines in Greece, Bulgaria and Ireland, as well as to penetrate new markets in this specific product category.

The company is also launching a new thermoforming line in Bulgaria in the rigid packaging sector, to expand the current production capacity and product portfolio as well as the completion of a new investment in the corresponding line in Greece.

In the technical textiles sector, a new line has been planned that will strengthen the company’s capabilities and production capacity.

At the same time, further investments in automation / robotics in production processes are planned, while in the second quarter of 2025 the acquisition of a new building (factory) in the Xanthi Industrial Area was completed.

Investments of 149 million euros since 2019

The listed company from 2019 to 2023 has made investments of 149 million euros, while in 2024 its investments amounted to 40 million euros, which has helped the Group to seek new business opportunities in more specialized markets, defending EBITDA levels within an extremely unfavorable economic environment, aiming to further increase them.

The company focuses on the improved product portfolio, access to new markets, but also on a higher quality and more sustainable production process, through the investments that have been completed. In 2024, the company managed to strengthen its market shares and achieved an expansion of its operating markets despite the low growth rates of the economies.

In particular, technical textiles in Europe suffered losses due to low demand and increased costs. On the other hand, demand for packaging products was high, driven by tourism, the needs of the HORECA sector and paint companies, as well as the increase in customer exports. Demand from food companies was also high, as was the demand for new products and technologies such as lighter weight products, etc.