Aegean-Emirates partnership expands through loyalty programs

AEGEAN and Emirates expand their partnership, offering mutual benefits to their passengers through their loyalty programs.

As of May 5, Emirates Skywards members can collect and redeem miles on all flights operated by AEGEAN and its subsidiary, Olympic Air, to 162 destinations in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

Accordingly, as of May 21, AEGEAN Miles+Bonus members can collect and redeem miles on all Emirates flights to more than 140 destinations across six continents, through the leading airline’s expanded network.

The agreement was formalized at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) exhibition in the presence of Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards and Elias Mandroukas, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer, Digital & Marketing, AEGEAN.

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said: “We are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with AEGEAN, offering our members reciprocal rewards benefits. This strategic partnership enables more than 38 million Emirates frequent flyer members to earn and redeem miles while flying to over 200 destinations across our shared network. We look forward to creating new, additional opportunities for Skywards members and welcoming Miles+Bonus members on Emirates flights, offering them the opportunity to experience our world-class products under the motto ‘fly better’.”