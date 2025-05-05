Enaon EDA: 496 km natural gas network projects in Eastern Macedonia – Thrace underway

The planning for the implementation of projects related to natural gas infrastructure, in Orestiada, Drama, Xanthi, Kavala, Komotini and Alexandroupolis, was presented by the CEO of Enaon EDA, Francesca Zanninotti, highlighting the importance of effective coordination of the work with those developed by the regional and municipal authorities.

The CEO of the company underlined: “Our visit to the region confirms our strong vision and commitment to the implementation of projects that will not only strengthen the energy infrastructure, but also create new opportunities for local communities. With particular joy, but also a high sense of responsibility, we emphasize that the fact that these are the remote areas of Greece, which deserve to have a voice and enjoy an affordable form of energy, is even more valuable. We stand by our partners to address any challenges during the work.”

On his part, the local governor of Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, Christodoulos Topsides, stated that the collaboration with Enaon EDA is an example of a true commitment to local development. The coordinated effort that permeates the meetings shows that together the company and the regional authority can create value and substantially promote projects that benefit marginal communities.

496 km of low and medium pressure network

A total of 496 km of low and medium pressure network and more than 11,420 connections for residential, commercial and industrial consumers are planned to be constructed. After their completion, the company will maintain its construction activity in the region with a view to satisfying the demand of citizens.