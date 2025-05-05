Logo Image

Karamolegos sold its subsidiary in Romania – Grupo Bimbo is the buyer

The sale of the subsidiary Karamolegos Bakery Romania to Grupo Bimbo Group, through Vel Pitar, was recently confirmed by the powerful domestic bakery industry.

As for the price, it is not disclosed as there are clear clauses, while reports made in the international press and republished in the domestic press, which placed it at 100 million euros, were denied by Karamolegos.

The amount in question reportedly relates to a previous investment by Grupo Bimbo Group in Romania.

Regarding the sale of the Karamolegos unit in Romania, the same announcement emphasized that it is part of the company’s strategy to focus on the Greek market and “lead” developments in the food industry.

