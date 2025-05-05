EFA Group strategic alliance with Wayren-Joining forces to develop a new generation of digital battlefield solutions

Defense technology group EFA Group has signed an agreement for investments up to 7.9 million euros in Estonian startup Wayren.

The investment aims to develop a new generation of high-tech digital battlefield solutions that will unify soldier communication systems, drones, vehicles and weapons systems into a single tactical situational awareness platform-solution. More specifically, SCYTALYS, a member of EFA GROUP, offers advanced, modular and interoperable MIMS Command and Control Systems, which are designed to address the challenges of the modern and complex theater of operations.

Wayren – a company specializing in resilient communications – is creating a resilient MESH communications network to interconnect soldiers, vehicles, command centers and other platforms in the demanding conditions of the battlefield. As emphasized by George Menexis, CEO of SCYTALYS, “the product solutions of SCYTALYS and Wayren, combined, create a force multiplier for the modern field of operations that facilitates the flow of communication between echelons, thereby enhancing the timely and valid perception of the battlefield. This collaboration sets a new benchmark for the interoperability and flexibility that our systems provide to cross-sector operations.”

On his part, Henry Härm, CEO and co-founder of Wayren, explained that “with this collaboration, we seek to integrate our technology into the EFA Group portfolio, offering a comprehensive digital battlefield suite. Wayren’s solution aims to fully interconnect the equipment carried by soldiers with the available means in the field, creating a single digital command and control infrastructure.”