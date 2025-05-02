Greece among OECD member countries with unfair tax burden on families

Greece is among the OECD member countries with the most unfair tax burden on families.

Revealing data emerges from the international organization’s annual report on the level of tax and social security contributions imposed on average wages of workers in its member countries.

The report records, for all OECD member countries, the so-called tax wedge—the total amount of taxes paid by both employees and employers (including income taxes and social security contributions) as a percentage of labor costs.

According to the data presented in the report, the tax burden on wages from taxes and contributions in Greece is nearly the same for both workers without children and those with two children.

Specifically, for the year 2024, this burden amounted to 37.3% of the average gross salary for a worker with two children, and 39.3% for a worker without children.

The gap between the two is just 2 percentage points, placing Greece 4th among all OECD countries in terms of this negative tax performance.

Only Costa Rica, Mexico and Turkey are higher than Greece.

However, in Mexico and Costa Rica, the taxes are much lower around 20.9% and 29.5%.