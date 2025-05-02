EuroHoldings initiates strategic review to maximize share value

EuroHoldings Ltd., a shipping company recently spun off from Euroseas Ltd., is exploring strategic options to maximize shareholder value.

The board of directors of the US-listed company is exploring a potential sale, merger or other corporate moves, with Seaborne Capital Advisors as financial advisor. The company has not set a timeline or commitment to complete any specific action, and will announce developments only when deemed necessary.

The company also stated that it does not intend to disclose developments related to this process until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

“The company has approximately 13 million dollars in cash, no debt and two vessels operating on profitable charters for the majority of their remaining useful lives,” Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of EuroHoldings, stated. He added that the Board and management team are actively evaluating the business and strategy to ensure that the company is on the best possible path forward to enhance shareholder value.

In order to be comprehensive in its assessment of value creation opportunities, the Board of Directors has initiated this exploration of strategic alternatives and will evaluate them in relation to the company’s long-term value perspective on a stand-alone basis.

EuroHoldings Ltd. was incorporated on March 20, 2024 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands. The company was incorporated by Euroseas Ltd. to serve as a holding company for its three ship-owning subsidiaries. The shares of EuroHoldings Ltd. were distributed to the shareholders of Euroseas Ltd. on March 17, 2025.

The company operates a fleet of two feeder containerships with a cargo capacity of 40,882 dwt or 3,171 teu.