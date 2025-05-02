Kefalogianni in Dubai: Memorandum of Cooperation between the Tourism Ministry and Emirates

The Minister of Tourism, Olga Kefalogianni, met with Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Emirates Group, on the sidelines of the international tourism exhibition “Arabian Travel Market” taking place in Dubai.

The meeting is a decisive step towards further strengthening the strategic cooperation between Greece and the United Arab Emirates in the field of tourism. During the discussion, the two sides focused on increasing the number of Emirates’ routes to the US (East and West Coast) as well as to Asia and Australia, markets with strong potential. The increase in direct Emirates connections to Greek destinations was also discussed.

The Minister stated: “The strategic partnership with Emirates contributes significantly to strengthening the image of Greece as a leading tourist and business destination and is a crucial tool for the further development of our tourism sector.”

The meeting concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism and Emirates.

Joint flights with Aegean

The Memorandum of Understanding includes a series of joint actions to increase tourist demand, promote lesser-known areas of Greece and establish the country as a destination throughout the year. This agreement marks a new pillar of development, aiming at sustainable development and the extension of the tourist season.

Moreover, it provides for a codeshare agreement with AEGEAN, which will expand the possibilities for access to popular destinations in Greece, such as Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Thessaloniki, through Emirates’ global network. This agreement not only enhances connectivity, but also offers passengers greater flexibility and facilitates access to destinations that until now were not easily accessible for international travelers.

The signing of the Memorandum of Cooperation and the new codeshare agreement make Greece even more accessible and competitive on the global tourism map. This cooperation confirms the commitment of both sides to strengthen the international visibility of Greece and to promote a quality, sustainable and internationally competitive tourism model, which will contribute to the development of the country and the creation of new opportunities for Greek tourist destinations.