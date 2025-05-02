Kikilias: We have kept ferry ticket prices low – No increase in prices in the summer

“There will be no increase in the prices of ferry tickets, neither now nor during the summer period. We reduced port fees by 50% and we managed to keep prices at the same levels,” Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Vasilis Kikilias, said in his statement from Syros island.

The Minister underlined the government’s commitment to supporting the Greek family and providing accessibility to the islands.

“We want to ensure that traveling to all Greek islands is not a luxury, but a right for everyone,” he emphasized.

As Greece was obliged to harmonize with EU regulation and use “green” fuel from May 1, which is more expensive, the ferry companies had announced increases in ticket prices by 12%-15%. Therefore, in order to contain prices and prevent these increases, the government reduced port fees by 50%. Therefore, the goal of the government to restrain these increases was achieved, Kikilias stated.