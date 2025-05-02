1.2 billion cash flows for Aktor from the acquisition of Aktor Concessions

Aktor estimates that it will have future flows of 1.2 billion euros over the decade from the entire portfolio of concessions and PPPs it is forming, following the acquisition of Aktor Concessions by Ellaktor, which was recently announced by the Group’s president and CEO, Alexandros Exarchou.

The transaction was made with an enterprise value of 367 million euros. Aktor undertakes to pay the loan of 187 million that Ellaktor has taken out by “mortgaging” the cash flows of Aktor Concessions and ultimately, after deducting the cash of the acquired company (57 million), the cash that Aktor will pay to Ellaktor is 123 million.

The 20 million were given with the signing of the agreement, while the remaining amount will be paid upon its completion after receiving the green light from the Competition Commission.

It should be noted that Aktor Concessions has a majority stake (71.7%) in the Moreas, Corinth – Tripoli – Kalamata motorway, significant stakes (20.5%) in the Olympia Odos (Athens – Corinth – Patras) and Aegean Motorway (Maliakos – Kleidi) motorways as well as in the Rio-Antirio Bridge (27.7%). It also participates in car parking concessions.