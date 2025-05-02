Avax: The new strategy moves along three main lines – The goals and projects in progress

Maintaining a satisfactory EBITDA margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) from construction, combined with its further placement in concessions, residential properties, marinas and selectively in the energy sector, summarizes the strategy of the Avax Group over the next five years.

According to the estimates of the chairman of Avax, Christos Ioannou, and the executive director, Antonis Mitzalis, based on the mix of projects that the Group has undertaken, it will maintain the EBITDA margin at least at 10% from construction in the coming years (compared to 6% in 2023).

At the same time, the goal is for the remaining activities (concessions, PPPs, real estate) to generate 40% of total EBITDA in five years, following growth fueled by the reinvestment of operating cash flows.Among the PPP projects that Avax is claiming are two road projects (the tender process is at the competitive dialogue stage) with a total value of approximately 700 million euros (study, construction, financing of the upgrade of the EO2 – Mavrovouni – Edessa road axis and the Drama – Amphipolis vertical axis) and two building projects, the project of relocating the Korydallos prisons to Aspropyrgos, a PPP worth 765 million and the PPP worth 520 million for the creation of the government park at the Pyrkal facilities in the area of Dafni – Hymettus municipality.

It should be noted that the estimated revenue from existing concessions and PPPs (over their entire duration) reaches 900 million euros.