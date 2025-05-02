OPAP: Record performance and generous shareholder payout

The distribution of a dividend of 1.40 euros/share was approved by the general meeting of OPAP shareholders.

The company’s shareholders focused, among other things, on OPAP’s record performance, while providing a “vote of confidence” in the management’s strategic planning for 2025, while expressing their satisfaction with OPAP’s important social work.

The company’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached almost 2.3 billion euros in 2024, a historic high for the group, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 832 million euros.

“Exceptional year”

In his statement at the general meeting, Jan Karas, Chairman and CEO of OPAP, pointed out that 2024 was an exceptional year, in which the company proved once again that it can set and achieve ambitious goals. Regarding the strategic planning and priorities for 2025, it was emphasized that OPAP will capitalize on the achievements of 2024, aiming to maintain stable levels of growth and profitability, as well as to provide value to its shareholders and society.

According to Karas, emphasis will be placed on providing innovative retail and online experiences, while in the same direction, significant investments will be made in the technological equipment of the stores. In addition, OPAP’s cooperation with Allwyn, its international parent, will become even stronger, through the exploitation of international synergies, such as Allwyn’s global sponsorship partnerships with Formula 1 and McLaren.

Making special reference to the previous financial year, Karas pointed out that the consistent implementation of the Fast Forward business strategy and OPAP’s focus on providing leading retail and online entertainment experiences, led to increased gaming activity and record interaction with customers. In addition, the commercial initiatives for Euro 2024 further strengthened the company’s already strong performance in sports betting.

Furthermore, as he mentioned, the launch of Eurojackpot attracted 1 million customers to the retail network, while the renewal of TZOKER and LOTTO, as well the largest jackpot in TZOKER’s history, highlighted the company’s ability to exploit opportunities, even in game categories that are considered traditional.

The President and CEO of OPAP focused on the ongoing investments in the digitalization of the company’s retail network, noting that a large part of the agencies’ revenue now comes from digital channels (OPAP Store App, SSBTs). Also, the renewal of the VLT fleet continued dynamically, with 13,000 new state-of-the-art machines already installed in PLAY and OPAP stores, as well as the enrichment of the PLAY game portfolio.

Online activities

Regarding online activities, Karas highlighted that both Stoiximan and OPAP’s online platforms recorded record active customers and revenues in 2024, representing 32% of the group’s GGR. The iGaming category continued to grow at double-digit rates, showing significant appeal among young and female audiences.

Moreover, the iLottery platform Opaponline.gr recorded particularly high growth potential, thanks to new features and entertainment offerings, such as Free2Play games. Special mention was made of the new concession agreement between the Republic of Cyprus and OPAP Cyprus, which gives the latter the exclusive right to organize certain games of chance for 15 years.

As Karas commented, this development was particularly important for OPAP, as it further strengthens the group’s strong footprint in the Cypriot market and highlights its ability to renew its rights. Furthermore, in 2024, OPAP continued to focus on ESG issues and social contribution through the “Together for a Good Cause” program and the OPAP Sports Academies program.