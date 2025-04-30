Clothing and textile sector show positive signs in the first two months

A slightly better performance was recorded in the clothing-textile chain in the first two months of 2025, according to data from the Hellenic Fashion Industry Association (SEPEE).

Production, retail sales and exports all recorded an increase. In particular, the production index rose by 2.8% in clothing and 4.1% in textiles. Retail sales of clothing in the domestic market increased by 3.6%.

Exports returned to a positive trajectory and recorded a small increase of 1.7%, compared to a decrease of 22.3% in the corresponding first two months of 2024.

The total value of exports of the clothing – textile chain amounted to 301 million euros in the first two months of 2025 compared to 295 million euros in 2024.

Apparel exports showed a slight decrease of 1.2%, while textile exports showed an increase of 8% and cotton by 1%.

Imports also recorded an increase of 8.8%. In the entire clothing – textile chain, they amounted to 565 million euros in value in 2025 compared to 520 million euros in the first two months of 2024.

The increase in textile imports stood at 16%, while clothing imports also rose 7.2%.