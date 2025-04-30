Aktor Group fast-tracks 2.0-billion-euro acquisition strategy

Aktor Group showed improved performance in 2024, while it is expected to announce the completion of due diligence checks for the acquisition of Aktor Concessions by Ellaktor on Wednesday as the deadline for exclusive negotiation expires.

The acquisition of Aktor Concessions will boost Aktor Group’s recurring revenues from non-construction activities, which is a goal of the management, which has initiated the creation of five subsidiaries that will focus their activities on construction, concessions – participations, real estate, facility management and Renewable Energy Sources.

Aktor’s chairman and CEO Alexandros Exarchou stated: “2025 will be the year of our corporate transformation, which is currently underway and we are proceeding with the spin-offs of four branches of the Group with the aim of vertical integration of our activities, greater flexibility and intra-group synergies.”

According to the head of Aktor, “the Group has a strong capital and cash base, as well as low debt, allowing us to accelerate acquisitions of 2 billion euros, of which more than 1 billion will be implemented within the year. We are working hard and consistently to implement our goal of pro forma EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of 184 million in 2025 and 430 million in 2030, respectively.”