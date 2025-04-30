Gerogiannis: Positive forecasts for the summer – Aegean offers 21.5 million seats in 2025

“Greece continues to be a particularly attractive destination, with demand maintaining its momentum,” AEGEAN CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis stressed, among other things, at the general meeting, while noting that the forecasts for the summer 2025 are positive, despite the general economic, political and geopolitical uncertainties.

The increased passenger traffic seen in 2024 continues in 2025, since already in the first quarter of the year, the company transported 3.1 million passengers – 8% more than the corresponding quarter of 2024 – with a 12% increase in international passenger traffic.

Gerogiannis underlined that the offered capacity is expected to increase by 1.9 million seats in 2025, a growth higher than the European average, despite the limitations still imposed by the inability of manufacturers to respond to market needs.

AEGEAN plans to make 21.5 million seats available, with routes to 47 countries and 249 destinations in 2025.

Investment plan

Gerogiannis made special reference to the company’s investment plan, which, as he said, continues consistently, with the aim of upgrading services, enhancing competitiveness and creating high added value.

“We have already proceeded with an additional order for eight A321neo aircraft, further strengthening our fleet. With the expansion of our order and having already received 35 new aircraft to date, the total of future deliveries for the coming years amounts to 23 new aircraft, all A321NEO and of which 4 A321LR, with the possibility of longer-range flights, lasting up to 7.5 hours.

AEGEAN will continue to invest in the operation of the Base Maintenance Center, having already launched a new cycle of the Aircraft Engineers Training Scholarship Program, while already from the second year of operation of the base, a significant part of the production capacity is directed to third-party airlines, which belong to the largest airline groups internationally.