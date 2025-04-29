AKTOR: Higher profitability, turnover jumps to 1.3 billion euros in 2024

AKTOR announced higher profitability and turnover totaling 1.3 billion euros in 2024.

The results “signal the decisive implementation of the Group’s new business strategy for profitable projects and diversification of its revenue sources, through a new operating model and major investments in new fields.”

The financial results, as indicated in a relevant announcement by the Group, exceeded initial estimates in terms of both turnover and EBITDA.

More specifically, turnover tripled and approached 1.3 billion euros, recording an increase of 205% compared to 2023, while the Group’s adjusted EBITDA almost increased sixfold, with profits of 89 million euros (+456%).

2025, a year of acquisitions and transformation

Commenting on the 2024 financial results, the Chairman and CEO of AKTOR Group, Alexandros Exarchou, stated: “Our financial results demonstrate that AKTOR Group is delivering on its promises. In 2024, we achieved a tripling of our turnover and a sixfold increase in EBITDA, exceeding our initial expectations. We have a strong capital and cash base, as well as low debt, characteristics that allow us to accelerate the 2-billion-euro acquisitions we have announced, of which over 1 billion will be completed within the year. We are working hard and consistently to achieve our pro forma EBITDA target of 184 million in 2025 and 430 million in 2030, respectively. 2025 will be the year of our corporate transformation, which is currently underway and we are proceeding within the year with the spin-offs of four branches of the Group with the aim of vertical integration of our activities, greater flexibility and intra-group synergies. We are extremely satisfied with our progress to date, as within 2.5 years we have created a Group with a six-fold increase in turnover, expanded activities and profitability. And we are confident that our strategy for tomorrow will justify our choices.”