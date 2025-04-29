SKY express: Dynamic start in 2025

2025 started with a dynamic start for SKY express, recording strong growth in all key indicators.

During the first quarter of the year, the company recorded a 10% increase in passenger traffic and 8.5% in revenue compared to the corresponding period in 2024, confirming its steady upward trajectory.

International expansion remains at the heart of SKY express’s strategy

Specifically, international passenger traffic increased by 27%. In 2024, the company’s international destinations increased from 15 to 22. Amsterdam, Istanbul, Vienna, Prague, Yerevan, Tbilisi and Tirana were added to the flight schedule, substantially strengthening the country’s connectivity with strategic foreign markets.

Increase in seats offered

Responding to the demand for international destinations, the company proceeded accordingly to a further increase in the seats offered by 33.5% compared to the same period last year.

The company’s operational work was for another three months a decisive factor in gaining shares in the country and outside. Thanks to the strategic choice and the significant investment in the reliable CFM engines, no SKY express aircraft was grounded. The company’s entire fleet remains fully available, enhancing not only the safety, stability and flexibility of the flight work, but also its environmental sensitivity.

At the same time, domestically, SKY express firmly maintains its leading position, serving the largest network of Greek destinations, with 33 points throughout the country. The increased passenger traffic to and from Athens, by 10%, Thessaloniki, by 5.5% and Heraklion, by 8.8%, confirms the strategic importance of these key hubs in the development of the company’s domestic network. The confidence of the passenger public is also reflected in the fact that, in 2024 alone, 5 million passengers chose to travel with SKY express, further strengthening its position as a leading air carrier in the Greek market.

Its development path continues in 2025 with the delivery of two (2) more Airbus320neo, confirming its commitment to further development and the offering of quality, competitive services.