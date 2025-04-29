Theodoridis on “N” TV: Airbnb can contribute to solving the housing problem

“The measure for the return of a rent that the government announced is the smartest one it has taken,” emphasized the president of the European Federation of Real Estate Agents and Secretary General of the Attica Real Estate Agents Association, Kosmas Theodoridis, speaking on Naftemporiki TV.

“It is a measure that will bring revenue to the state coffers and will relieve people who need it,” he added regarding the measure announced by the government for tenants.

Asked about the rising property prices, Theodoridis pointed out that “they depend on growth, liquidity, and unemployment.” These three factors contribute to higher prices. On the housing issue in Greece, the President of the European Federation of Real Estate Agents stated that the structural problem must be addressed. Greece is faced with the abandonment of rural areas, as opportunities are few and infrastructure is nearly nonexistent. He also emphasized that “the housing crisis is related to the problem of supply.”

Finally, as far as Airbnb is concerned, he commented that Airbnb can contribute to solving the housing problem, with renovated apartments, which can be rented long-term instead of short-term.