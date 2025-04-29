Logo Image

Petrakis on “N” TV: Greece’s employment rate is low compared to the European average

Petrakis underlined that the main development problem facing our country is that "the employment rate in the Greek economy is quite low compared to the European average.

“Undoubtedly, a certain amount from the surplus should return to the economy (approximately 2.5-3.0 billion euros) in order to maintain liquidity and the growth rate,” emphasized Panagiotis Petrakis, Professor Emeritus of Economics at the National University of Athens, speaking on Naftemporiki TV.

Asked about the package that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will announce at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF), Petrakis replied that it will include “a reduction in the tax burden and a reduction in non-wage costs for businesses”, while in third place he puts the reduction in VAT.

