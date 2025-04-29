Axpo-EDF Renewables sign short-term power purchase agreement in Greece

Axpo and EDF Renewables Hellas have signed a short-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the sale of electricity from two EDF photovoltaic parks in the Boeotia region.

The two projects, Skala Korinis and Loutsa, were built in 2023 and have a total installed capacity of 102 megawatts (MW). Under the agreement, Axpo will purchase all of the energy produced by the two parks.

Vasilis Machias, CEO of Axpo Greece, stated: “This agreement strengthens Axpo’s ability to offer innovative and tailored renewable energy solutions in Central and Southeastern Europe. Leveraging our experience as a global leader in renewables, wholesale and risk management, we further optimize our portfolio in the region, while contributing to the transition to clean energy.”

On his part, Antonis Xenios, CEO of EDF Renewables Hellas, said: “We are particularly excited about our collaboration with Axpo and the prospects it creates. This partnership reinforces EDF Renewables’ commitment to exploiting the potential offered by renewable energy sources and accelerating the energy transition, contributing to the decarbonization of the Greek economy.”

As highlighted in the relevant announcement of the two companies, EDF Renewables Hellas is a key player in the Greek Renewable Energy market, developing a diversified portfolio of RES projects through its subsidiaries, with an estimated capacity of 4.5 gigawatts (GW). The company relies on EDF Renewables’ global experience in the energy transition sector and in all RES electricity generation technologies.

The Axpo Group, headquartered in Switzerland, is a leading international energy company, managing a renewable energy portfolio of 93 Terawatt hours (TWh). As a leader in risk management and innovative solutions in the Renewable Energy sector, Axpo in Greece helps to optimize the entire electricity value chain, combining local market knowledge with the group’s experience, resources and infrastructure at a pan-European level.