PPA: Cosco’s first vehicle carrier ship arrives in Piraeus

The port of Piraeus further strengthens its strategic position as a car transit hub in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the first call of the MV Cosco Sheng SHI, a ship of Cosco Shipping Car Carriers.

This arrival marks the start of a new regular monthly service by China’s largest maritime vehicle transport provider.

The Pure Car Truck Carrier (PCTC), with a length of 182.8 meters, a width of 32.2 meters and a capacity of 5,276 vehicles, unloaded 199 passenger vehicles and 17 electric buses during its first call at Piraeus.

Cosco Shipping Car Carriers has a fleet of more than 13 modern PCTC vessels, and the decision to regularly call at Piraeus highlights the strategic importance of the port in the global supply chain network, especially in the automotive sector.

Piraeus Port Authority CEO Su Xudong said: “We are very pleased to welcome the MV Cosco Sheng SHI to the Piraeus Car Terminal.

The launch of this new service is a vote of confidence in the capabilities of our port. The port’s inclusion in Cosco’s regular line strengthens the transit potential of Piraeus Port Authority S.A., confirms the attractiveness of Piraeus and is expected to bring multiplier benefits for the Greek economy.

Our strategy focuses on further strengthening the Car Terminal, with investments in infrastructure, automation and green technologies, establishing Piraeus as a critical link in the global supply chain.

We will continue to implement our investment plan, aiming to diversify services, strengthen international partnerships and increase the competitive advantage of the port in areas of strategic importance.”