Thrace Plastics: Focus on improved product portfolio, access to new markets

The management of Thrace Plastics focuses on the improved product portfolio, access to new markets, as well as on a higher quality and more sustainable production process, through the investments that have been completed.

In 2024, the company managed to strengthen its market shares and achieved an expansion of its operating markets despite the low growth rates of the economies.

It also recorded an increase in sales volume, strong operating profitability and the maintenance of low net debt, which allows the management to propose the distribution of an annual dividend of ~€0.23 per share.

However, as Thrace Plastics pointed out, the costs burdening the sector remain high, while several businesses or production units in Europe are being forced to suspend operations, creating a new market condition (re-balancing).

Conservative estimates

For the first quarter of 2025, management estimates that there will be a lag in the Group’s operating profitability (EBITDA) at the levels of 20%-25%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, a development that was expected, as the cost of raw materials and mainly energy fluctuates at significantly higher levels, in contrast to the first quarter of 2024, when the relevant prices were at significantly lower levels.

The cost of energy in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 2.5 million euros, compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to Dimitris Malamos, CEO of the Group, “entering the new financial year, Thrace Plastics Group is fully prepared not only to face the ongoing challenges, but also to seize the opportunities that will arise. In 2024, Thrace Plastics Group recorded another year of strong performance, managing to deal with the increased uncertainty in the market with confidence and resilience.”