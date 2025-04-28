Tzakas on “N” TV: Business Intelligence has begun to develop in Greece over the last 15-20 years

Stelios Tzakas, a business intelligence software engineer at Accepted, spoke about business intelligence and artificial intelligence in Greek business on Naftemporiki TV.

Tzakas emphasized that “business Intelligence is the core of transforming a huge volume of data into tangible knowledge and value for businesses.”

He added: “In Greece, Business Intelligence has started to develop in the last 15-20 years,” however, “there is a big gap in the technology professional sector, as well as demand, since 33% of open jobs are in the technology sector.”

Regarding the company’s operating method, he noted that “Accepted undertakes the process of recruiting and training professionals in the fields of software and data engineering, project management and automation.”

Finally, regarding artificial intelligence and its impact on daily work, Stelios Tzakas pointed out that “we must introduce artificial intelligence into daily work, as employees will be helped both in the automation of time-consuming tasks and in the continuous evaluation of new tools.”