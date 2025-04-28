Xiradakis: Fees on Chinese ships will increase the cost of trade

Τhe Office of the United States Trade Representative announced the final measures of the 301 investigation on China’s shipping, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.

George Xiradakis, President of the Association of Banking and Financial Executives of Hellenic Shipping, said in an interview with CCTV reporters that the US actions are not only unfair to China, but also to other countries, including Greece, and that the US actions will disrupt the global trade order.

Xiradakis pointed out that in recent years, China’s shipbuilding industry has developed rapidly and has become an important supplier of ships for Greek shipping companies and for the global shipping and supply chain.

As he noted, ships built in China represent almost 70% of the total ship orders of Greek shipping companies.

“We are willing to maintain the cooperation in the shipbuilding sector that has been established with China in recent years. We are very concerned about the actions of the United States, because there are no shipyards that can replace and take over China’s shipbuilding capacity,” he stressed.

Xiradakis believes that it is understandable for the United States to revitalize its shipbuilding industry, but this should not be achieved by suppressing other countries. “The measures taken by the US are not only unfair to China, but also to other countries, including Greece,” he stressed.

As he added, “I believe that not only Greek shipowners, but also many American companies oppose the US decision. Greek shipowners believe that it is unfair for the United States to charge fees for ships built in China, especially since they have invested heavily in the Chinese ship market. They should not be manipulated by American politicians with taxes and fees.”

According to Xiradakis, the United States is charging high fees to China for shipbuilding, which shipping companies will not bear and will be passed on to exporters or importers, with the final result being consumers. This will increase the cost of trade and disrupt the global trading order.