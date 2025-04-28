Athens stock exchange: The stocks that restored 1,700 points

As the General Index has returned above 1,700 points, the Athens Stock Exchange managed to continue the upward reaction from the recent “Trump hurricane”, completing another profitable week.

More specifically, the average performance of the Greek market in the last four days (Monday was a holiday) stood at +3.8%.

Of course, blue chips had the lead in this rebound, with banks standing out and being the “protagonists” of the weekly rise.

Optima Bank showed the best performance, registering an increase of +12.1% between April 22 and April 25, bridging the gap from the record of 16 euros. Eurobank followed with +7.9%, with its valuation having returned above the psychological threshold of 9 billion euros.

On its part, Piraeus not only recorded a rise of +5.9% in the week, but also temporarily approached 5 euros, while National Bank, within the same period, saw its share improve by +4.4%. Alpha Bank strengthened by +5.6%, maintaining its lead in terms of returns for 2025 (+35%).

Regarding non-bank blue chips, the main winners were OTE shares, which, thanks to the weekly +6.1%, climbed to 16.6 euros for the first time since the summer of 2022.

The beneficiaries of the four-day period also include the shares of the Stasinopoulos Group, which had suffered significant pressure from the turmoil of the first days of April. Thus, ELVALHALCOR increased by +4.7% and returned to 2.0 euros, Cenergy strengthened by +7.0% and exceeded 9.0 euros, while Viohalco shares expanded by +4.7% and recovered to 5.5 euros.

Three more stocks recorded remarkable weekly performances, with Metlen gaining +4.4%, breaking another historical record (44 euros) and seeing the valuation exceed 6 euros.

Lamda’s share soared by +4.5%, while PPC’s share followed at +4.2%. Special mention should be made to Coca – Cola’s share, which although not impressive in terms of weekly change, managed to climb to new historical records.

FTSE Large Cap stocks with the best weekly performance: