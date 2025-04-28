Premium products vs. consumer caution: The paradox shaping Greek supermarket trends

A paradoxical situation is developing in the field of “innovation” and premium products in Greek supermarkets, with analysts “seeing” significant growth prospects while the industry appears quite restrained, “screening” new launches.

From the consumer perspective, although the supermarket “list” is becoming increasingly targeted, it is reported that “windows” are maintained in spending on premium products or new launch proposals that go viral on social media.

NielsenIQ released the latest findings of the NielsenIQ Consumer Outlook survey, according to which 50% of Greek consumers report a deterioration in their financial situation compared to the previous year, attributing this deterioration mainly to the increase in the cost of living, both in household essentials and in utilities. As a result, household shoppers have adopted a more careful approach to their spending, with 67% showing increased sensitivity to product prices and monitoring their changes.

Promotions continue to have a significant impact on purchasing decisions, with over 80% of consumers choosing alternative brands based on promotional offers, as evidenced by NielsenIQ’s Shopper Insights survey.