Lavipharm: Focus on the development, production and sale of pharmaceutical products

Lavipharm’s financial figures were presented by the Group’s CFO Vasilis Baloumis, during the annual analyst briefing at the Athens Stock Exchange. The figures reflect dynamic growth despite the challenging macroeconomic environment.

Specifically, consolidated sales from continuing operations, before Rebate & Clawback, amounted to 61.01 million euros in 2024, compared to 54.34 million euros in 2023, representing an increase of 12.3%.

Baloumis referred to the completion of the company’s reorganization, which included the discontinuation of activities such as the pharmaceutical warehouse, the sale of the pharmacy network and the liquidation of significant subsidiaries, in order to rationalize the Group’s structure and reduce its operating expenses. An important role in this process is played by the company’s new, effective organizational chart, which enhances efficiency and improves the management of available resources.

The company is now focusing exclusively on the development, production and sale of pharmaceutical products. “From now on, we will focus on strengthening our production capacity,” he noted.

The new transdermal system production line at Lavipharm’s facilities in Paiania was completed, more than doubling its production capacity. Also noteworthy is the strategic agreement with INOVA for the commercialization rights of an over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical preparation in 60 countries.

Baloumis also referred to the company’s continuous effort to identify opportunities for the acquisition of pharmaceutical products outside Greece as Lavipharm has acquired the ability to complete complex agreements for the acquisition of pharmaceutical rights in record time.