OTE is entering the “Cosmote Telekom” era

OTE establishes a new commercial name, “Cosmote Telekom”, instead of “Cosmote”, with the “T” brand in the logo dominating, as well as the red-purple color of Deutsche Telekom (magenta), coming closer to the name of its main shareholder.

The change of the commercial name in the direction of adopting the “T” brand, of the German company, has been the subject of systematic research by OTE management for at least the last two years.

Deutsche Telekom entered the share capital of OTE in 2008 and currently holds a 53.4% stake. The contribution of the OTE Group to Telekom’s financial performance is the third strongest internationally, after the USA and Germany.

“By joining the ecosystem of the global Telekom brand, we consolidate our position as a member of a global telecommunications group, with a dominant presence in America and Europe, with great strength and economies of scale. At the same time, we acquire an international footprint, which creates added value for our customers, our people, and all stakeholders, and differentiates us even more from the competition,” said OTE Chairman and CEO Kostas Nebis, adding: “The strategic decision to unite the two brands marks a new era of possibilities. Through Cosmote Telekom, we will be able to further leverage Telekom’s know-how, innovations and international partnerships and adopt even more advanced solutions with a global reach. Our goal is not only to meet the demands of the digital age, but to surpass them.”