Chionis to ‘N’: Tax revenues due to inflation and a reduction in tax evasion

“The tariff measure is an ace up Trump’s sleeve,” stressed Professor of Economics at Democritus University, Dionysis Chionis, speaking on Naftemporiki TV.

As he said, the country’s primary surplus reached 4.8% of GDP this year, underlining that “it is double the initial forecast.”

On the Greek economy

“The production model of the Greek economy has been the same for 20 years,” Chionis stated, adding that “we must provide incentives for productivity, competitiveness of the Greek economy and industry.”

Finally, regarding tax revenues, he emphasized that “they came from inflation, as well as from POS which helped to combat a large part of tax evasion.”